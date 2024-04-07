Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Reduces Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 66.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98,125 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $11,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $965,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 9,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.20, for a total transaction of $308,026.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $117,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,038 shares in the company, valued at $10,540,693.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,207 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.20, for a total transaction of $308,026.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,016 shares of company stock worth $7,176,180. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AJG traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $243.99. The company had a trading volume of 690,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,728. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $194.77 and a twelve month high of $256.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.05%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

