Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 116.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,667 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Equifax worth $20,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFX. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the third quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 70.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in Equifax by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Stock Performance

EFX traded up $4.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $256.15. 583,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,782. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $258.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.49. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.95 and a 52-week high of $275.10.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.40%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EFX. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.94.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

