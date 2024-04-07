Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Makes New $25.93 Million Investment in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 392,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,933,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.53% of Academy Sports and Outdoors at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 449.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ASO traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $63.45. 1,432,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,513. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.35. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.55%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.81.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

