Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $32.70 Million Stock Position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,061,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,474 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.63% of Rithm Capital worth $32,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 690.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jonestrading raised their target price on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Argus raised their target price on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

RITM traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,693,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,551. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $11.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.82.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $709.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

