Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $16.36 Million Stock Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,665 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in RH were worth $16,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in RH by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,864,000 after purchasing an additional 352,456 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 11.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,143,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,636,000 after acquiring an additional 221,858 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 288,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,204,000 after acquiring an additional 203,826 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,157,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of RH by 148.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 244,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,577,000 after buying an additional 146,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RH. Barclays lifted their price target on RH from $293.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on RH from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on RH from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.15.

Shares of RH stock traded down $4.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $278.30. 970,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.46. RH has a 1-year low of $207.26 and a 1-year high of $406.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $278.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.17.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.99). RH had a negative return on equity of 777.61% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $738.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. RH’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $616,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,086.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

