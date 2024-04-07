Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys 11,670 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,803 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,670 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.88% of Amedisys worth $27,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter worth $44,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter worth $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 22,122.2% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Amedisys from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Sunday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Amedisys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMED traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,785. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.10 and a 12 month high of $96.44.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.10). Amedisys had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $570.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

