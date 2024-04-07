Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 611,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,970 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.22% of Comstock Resources worth $5,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 922,263 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after purchasing an additional 60,830 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Comstock Resources by 280.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 409,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after buying an additional 301,863 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Comstock Resources by 139.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 190,254 shares during the period. KGH Ltd increased its position in Comstock Resources by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 8,586,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRK traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.08. 2,844,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,371,610. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $13.39. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.57.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $410.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.97 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue purchased 12,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $100,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 194,821,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,364,289.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CRK. StockNews.com raised Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Johnson Rice lowered Comstock Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

