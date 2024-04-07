Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 3,841.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,460 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.14% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $17,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 423.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after buying an additional 21,657 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 80.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $219,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $3.05 on Friday, reaching $296.79. The stock had a trading volume of 62,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,474. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $231.02 and a 1 year high of $300.72. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $290.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.86.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

