Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires 46,645 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,396,619 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,645 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.48% of Old National Bancorp worth $23,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ONB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

Shares of ONB stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,565,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,877. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.75. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $17.64.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $689.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

