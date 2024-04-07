Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires 165,165 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 214.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,165 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.28% of Allegion worth $30,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Allegion by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Allegion by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Allegion by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Allegion by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Allegion by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $656,059.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,354.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $716,140.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $656,059.53. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,354.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLE traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.31. 351,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,340. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.28. Allegion plc has a one year low of $95.94 and a one year high of $136.91. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. Allegion had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALLE. Mizuho lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

