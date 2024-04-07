Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires 112,835 Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,769,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,835 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $31,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MFA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in MFA Financial by 240.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in MFA Financial by 520.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in MFA Financial by 1,734.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in MFA Financial by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.25 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MFA Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

MFA Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MFA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,327. MFA Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.65.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $169.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.75 million. MFA Financial had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

MFA Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is 350.00%.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

