Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $257.18 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $200.20 and a 1 year high of $261.07. The company has a market capitalization of $362.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $252.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.98.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.