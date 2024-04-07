Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Barrett & Company Inc.

Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Barrett & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,678 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $435,417,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,501 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $257.18. 4,175,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,286,977. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.98. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $200.20 and a 12 month high of $261.07. The stock has a market cap of $362.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

