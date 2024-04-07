Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $620,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 42,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,137,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VTI stock traded up $2.57 on Friday, reaching $257.18. 4,175,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,286,977. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $252.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.98. The company has a market capitalization of $362.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $200.20 and a twelve month high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

