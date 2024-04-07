Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 456,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 12.3% of Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $33,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 64,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,450,000 after buying an additional 299,173 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,089,000 after buying an additional 5,367,298 shares during the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 160,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,230,000 after buying an additional 9,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,431,000.

BND opened at $71.68 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

