Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) is Stratos Investment Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,157 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 3.6% of Stratos Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $30,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,574,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,088 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,676 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,651,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,220,000 after purchasing an additional 314,511 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,541,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,545,000 after buying an additional 2,478,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,089,000 after buying an additional 5,367,298 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND opened at $71.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.54. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.60.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2163 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.