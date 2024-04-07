Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 386.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,363 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.8% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,117,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,046,084. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.81. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1279 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

