Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Brown Wealth Management LLC

Brown Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of Brown Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Brown Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded up $1.91 on Friday, reaching $254.38. 262,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,740. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.63 and a fifty-two week high of $262.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.72 and a 200 day moving average of $231.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

