Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the first quarter worth $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 20,400.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of VONE stock opened at $236.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.42. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12 month low of $183.23 and a 12 month high of $238.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

