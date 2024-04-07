Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:MGK traded up $4.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $285.53. 269,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,326. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $282.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.40. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $199.81 and a 52-week high of $291.40.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

