Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,636 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $45,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

VYM stock opened at $119.26 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $121.29. The company has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.91.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

