Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Bought by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 223.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 489.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

NASDAQ VNQI opened at $41.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.38. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $36.58 and a 12 month high of $43.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

