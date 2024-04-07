Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Barrett & Company Inc.

Barrett & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.6% of Barrett & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,032,460,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,076,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,973,000 after acquiring an additional 16,797,788 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $569,628,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,861,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.71. The stock had a trading volume of 13,240,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,416,836. The company has a market capitalization of $122.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.53. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $50.36.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

