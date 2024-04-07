Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Raised by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,156 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $49.71 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $50.36. The stock has a market cap of $122.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.53.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

