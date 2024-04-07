Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Arlington Trust Co LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 439.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,024,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 835,079 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 13.8% of Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $49,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.71. 13,240,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,416,836. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

