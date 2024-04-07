Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Increased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,762 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $20,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 64,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 137,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,453,000 after acquiring an additional 35,007 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 35,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 17,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VIG opened at $179.37 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $183.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.13.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

