VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Sold by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for 6.8% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $15,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MOAT traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.63. The stock had a trading volume of 731,922 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.69.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

