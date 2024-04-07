Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VLY has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an underweight rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.67.

VLY stock opened at $7.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.09. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $449.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.49 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.32%.

In other news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 49,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $406,668.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 545,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,136.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,575,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,625,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,492,000 after purchasing an additional 198,236 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,814,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,561,000 after purchasing an additional 160,854 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,086,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 212,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares in the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

