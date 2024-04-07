Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Valero Energy by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,409,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,435. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $184.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.30.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.45 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.62.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

