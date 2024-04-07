Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Bought by XXEC Inc.

XXEC Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 1,199.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,982 shares during the period. Universal Display comprises 5.9% of XXEC Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $7,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 22.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.86.

Universal Display Trading Up 0.2 %

OLED stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.92. The stock had a trading volume of 151,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,028. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.08. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $125.98 and a 1-year high of $194.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $158.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.08 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 35.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Universal Display Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.