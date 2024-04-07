UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 741 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.5% of Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retireful LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,207,000. Western Financial Corp CA raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 2,544 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $455.74. 5,718,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,919,031. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $498.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $518.13. The firm has a market cap of $420.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $554.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.62.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

