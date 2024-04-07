United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,889,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,456,055,000 after purchasing an additional 628,944 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,280,190,000 after buying an additional 14,410,073 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,677,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,508,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,875 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after acquiring an additional 54,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.87.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.9 %

UPS opened at $151.36 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.79. The firm has a market cap of $129.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

