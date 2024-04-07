Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

UNCY has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ UNCY opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.66. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNCY. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,506,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Unicycive Therapeutics by 267.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 69,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

