Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Purchased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,345 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 1.22% of Ultra Clean worth $18,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 15.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

NASDAQ:UCTT traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $45.68. 107,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.31. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $49.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.20 and a beta of 2.03.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $444.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.99 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 1.79%.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

