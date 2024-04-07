UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UFPI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $118.81 on Thursday. UFP Industries has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $128.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.37 and a 200-day moving average of $112.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.49.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UFP Industries will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.38%.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total value of $572,302.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,437,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 11,377 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

