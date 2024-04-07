UBS Group Boosts Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target to $152.00

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $128.00 to $152.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SIG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised Signet Jewelers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.20.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SIG

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of SIG opened at $101.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.48 and its 200 day moving average is $90.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.13. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $57.10 and a 12-month high of $109.17.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Oded Edelman sold 7,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $833,502.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Oded Edelman sold 7,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $833,502.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total value of $75,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,495.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,435 shares of company stock valued at $8,987,931. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter worth $40,962,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter worth $52,976,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 857.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,083,000 after buying an additional 409,355 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,445,000 after buying an additional 349,771 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter worth $19,826,000.

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.