U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Position Raised by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 111.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 946,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 499,685 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $40,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE USB traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $43.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,580,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,664,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.22 and its 200-day moving average is $39.24.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on USB. Evercore ISI increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Compass Point upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.65.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,903. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

