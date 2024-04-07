Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.560-0.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWLO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Twilio from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Twilio from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Twilio from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.90.

TWLO stock opened at $60.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.81. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $45.02 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $104,824.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,291.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $104,824.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,291.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $681,006.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,874,561.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,742 shares of company stock worth $1,653,618 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Twilio by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 29,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

