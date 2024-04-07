TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $105.23

TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 105.23 ($1.32) and traded as low as GBX 103.60 ($1.30). TwentyFour Income shares last traded at GBX 104.60 ($1.31), with a volume of 646,044 shares traded.

TwentyFour Income Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 105.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 102.48. The firm has a market cap of £782.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,486.67.

TwentyFour Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 1.91%. TwentyFour Income’s payout ratio is presently -33,333.33%.

TwentyFour Income Company Profile

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

