Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Tupperware Brands Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Tupperware Brands stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. Tupperware Brands has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $5.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.69.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Institutional Trading of Tupperware Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 25.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, and South America. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home under the Tupperware brand name, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.