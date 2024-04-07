Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $32.48

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.48 and traded as high as $32.77. Tsingtao Brewery shares last traded at $32.77, with a volume of 356 shares.

Tsingtao Brewery Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.11.

About Tsingtao Brewery

(Get Free Report)

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tsingtao Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsingtao Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.