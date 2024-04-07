Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $32.48

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.48 and traded as high as $32.77. Tsingtao Brewery shares last traded at $32.77, with a volume of 356 shares.
Tsingtao Brewery Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.11.
About Tsingtao Brewery
Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tsingtao Brewery
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Tsingtao Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsingtao Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.