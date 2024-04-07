TrueUSD Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $48.45 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 7th. In the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $495.08 million and approximately $48.45 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueUSD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001437 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 494,701,467 tokens. The official message board for TrueUSD is trueusd.medium.com. TrueUSD’s official website is tusd.io. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio.

TrueUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

