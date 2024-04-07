Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 106,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,159,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

BIV stock opened at $74.46 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $77.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2337 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.