Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Takes $6.76 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 137,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,758,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,049,693,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,197,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,755,000 after purchasing an additional 129,300 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,357,000 after acquiring an additional 64,080 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,269,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,484,000 after acquiring an additional 335,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on WFC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.68.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock opened at $57.40 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.40 and a 12 month high of $58.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.73. The stock has a market cap of $203.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

