Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Takes $513,000 Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 17,405.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,273,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243,349 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 217.0% during the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 3,339,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,759,000 after buying an additional 2,286,251 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,022,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 76.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,560,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,171,000 after buying an additional 1,538,436 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in M&T Bank by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,291,000 after buying an additional 1,246,265 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,182,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,182,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 3,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total transaction of $568,799.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,114,624 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.21.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.71. 785,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,178. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.07. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $148.23. The stock has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.80.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.95%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

