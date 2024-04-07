Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Takes $441,000 Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VDE traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,188. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $105.51 and a 12-month high of $137.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

