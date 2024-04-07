Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Takes $12.78 Million Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 145,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,784,000. XPO makes up approximately 1.2% of Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.13% of XPO as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XPO. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,259,000 after buying an additional 34,158 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Stock Up 4.7 %

NYSE:XPO opened at $128.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.60, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.19. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $129.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. XPO had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on XPO from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on XPO from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on XPO from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on XPO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on XPO from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

XPO Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

