Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 48,600 Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 48,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Ball by 0.9% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball by 4.7% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Ball by 12.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ball

In other news, insider Daniel William Fisher acquired 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $249,782.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 111,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,222,068.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ball Stock Performance

BALL stock opened at $66.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.23. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. Ball’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on BALL shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Ball from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.58.

Ball Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

