Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 2,959 STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2.8% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Trading Up 0.0 %

STE stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.48. 434,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.43. STERIS plc has a one year low of $180.54 and a one year high of $254.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.63.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 36.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STE. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STERIS

STERIS Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.