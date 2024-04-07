Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 12,535 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,706,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.89.

Caterpillar stock opened at $379.30 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $381.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $336.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.56. The stock has a market cap of $189.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 350 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $323.37 per share, for a total transaction of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,812.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

